The star of “Mad men” Christina Hendricks is divorcing her husband after 12 years of marriage
Recently Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend said in his Instagram about the divorce. To go their separate ways they decided after 12 years of marriage. The pair explained that their parting is mutual and peaceful solution.
In her Instagram, Christina and Jeffrey did the same publications in which they reassured the fans and given to understand that they have no reason to be concerned. The pair said that twelve years ago they loved each other and became partners. During this time they managed to make one two their families.
We laughed, we had a lot of great friends and great opportunities
― they wrote. The pair said that the day came when they need to do the next step, but now their paths diverge.
We will always thank each other for our love, we will continue to work and raise our two beautiful dogs
I assure Christina and Geoffrey. Also they asked to give them time to get through this time and provide an opportunity to reinvent yourself. Arend and Hendricks in advance thanked all concerned for their support and patience.
Once she did, she fell in love with Jeffrey almost at first sight. Their Union lasted 12 years, but during this time the couple decided to have a baby. In an interview, Christina confessed that it was their joint decision. Neither she nor Leases were not interested in having children.