The star of “Manchester United” is training with another club without first getting consent
Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Conte
Striker “Manchester United” Romelu Lukaku, who works with the youth team of Anderlecht, has not received permission from his club, reports the Daily Mail.
In addition, 26-year-old Belgian is at risk to cause Manchester United problems the fact that trains now in the form of company Joma, at the time, as the club from old Trafford is a multimillion-dollar contract with Adidas.
“For us, that’s great advertising. If Lukaku trains with Anderlecht, it is logical that he wears our brand. The contract agreed that everything that happens within the walls of Anderlecht, is in the outfit Joma. Even Lionel Messi would have to comply”, – quotes the edition of Erwin Palmers, head of Joma Belgium.
Earlier in mass media it was reported that Lukaku close to moving to inter Milan. The player is personally interested new Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte.
The Italian club is willing to pay for the bronze medalist of the last world Cup in the national team of Belgium of EUR 75 million, plus 5 million in bonuses.
In the season 2018/19 Lukaku scored 15 goals and gave 4 assists in 45 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. The agreement is a striker with the club up to June 30, 2022 and includes an option to renew for one season.