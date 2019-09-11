The star of “New girl” Zooey Deschanel announced her divorce from her husband after 4 years of marriage
The couple immediately asked to respect their privacy during this period that made it clear to fans to understand that they are hardly going to back down.
After much discussion and deliberation, we decided that we should be friends, business partners and parents for our children, not partners in life. We remain committed to our cause, values and, above all, loyal to our children,
― says the official statement of the spouses.
Four years actress Zooey Deschanel and producer Jacob Pechenik were married. After the secretly held wedding ceremony they had a daughter Elsie, and two years later son, Charlie. Deschanel and Pechenik during this time remained true to himself and reluctantly dedicated to the public details of his personal life. Even at social events, they were quite rare.
Before marriage with Pechenik Deschanel married musician Ben Gibbard, which broke up in 2012. The most famous actress due to the main role in a Comedy series “New girl” about the relationship between men and women. She wrote to him a few soundtracks.
Zooey Deschanel comes from a creative family: her father is a Director and cameraman Caleb Deschanel mother: Mary Jo Deschanel, actress, starred in “twin Peaks”, and her older sister Emily is the star of the detective series “Bones”. Her acting debut was in the 1999 Comedy “Dr. Mumford”. Zoe also sings and plays drums, keyboards, banjo and ukulele.