The star of “pearl Harbor” has changed beyond recognition
Kate beckinsale is familiar to many for his roles in the films “pearl Harbor” and the Saga of “Another world”. Recently the actress turned 46, but she looks like a girl. Like a good wine, Kate gets better, now with 19-year-old daughter she looks her age.
On the threshold of the 46th anniversary Beckinsale dramatically changed the image, made a short shaggy haircut and dyed it blonde. These radical changes were necessary, of course, for the role in the film. Now the actress starred in a Comedy action movie “Kick”. This is a film about a girl-the bouncer which can’t control their anger. And so as not to accidentally kill someone, she wears a special vest that has a girl shock when it goes beyond. When the guy “bouncers” kill the police immediately thinks the heroine Kate, so she has to solve this crime.
To get into the skin reckless wild child, Kate has made changes to your casual style – she does a bright make-up, wears black nail Polish, and more recently, chooses sets rock. Recently, the actress walked the city in the dark loose sweater, ripped jeans and sunglasses, and didn’t recognize her even paparazzi.
By the way, changes in the image very much like the fans of Kate, they considered Beckinsale girl-a straight a student, and it can give heat. Followers write that visually transforms the new image of actress in College student.