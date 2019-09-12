The star of Riverdale became the heroine of the new issue of the glossy Women’s Health
The star of the acclaimed television series Riverdale, American actress Camilla Mendes gave a Frank interview with Women’s Health, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to NV.
25-year-old celebrity, best known for playing Veronica Lodge in the television series Riverdale became the main heroine of the October issue of the American women’s gloss.
In addition to the new photoset, sponsored by photographer Beat Greeley, the newspaper appeared a Frank interview in which Mendez raises such personal topics, like sexual harassment.
In particular, the actress told that in his student years had been sexually assaulted, noting that the incident occurred in the first year of the new York Tisch School of the arts. Mendez said that she was drugged, then she was subjected to sexual harassment. This incident inspired her to get a tattoo with the words to build a home (build a house).
“I got the tattoo after the first academic year. I had a very, very bad experience. Drugged me, after which I was subjected to sexual harassment,” admitted the star.
However, the tattoo was for her not only a symbol of protection, but also the inspiration that she found her real home: “my family moved around all my childhood. It was very difficult for me and was traumatizing. Until that moment, when I turned 18, we moved 12 times. Had to say goodbye to the people, away from people you love and from yourself. As soon as you begin to feel that bond with someone and become accustomed to someone, to the environment and to the physical home, all of this could destabilize the situation, because you will literally uproot and take to another place. So if you don’t have this box called a house, you need to create it myself,” she says.
Mendez also said that recently bought his mother the house in Florida. Despite the fact that she still spends most of his time on the set, whether in Vancouver or Los Angeles, her family has actual physical anchor that you can call home: “Now I have it! We finally have a home,” concluded the star.