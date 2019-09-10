The star of “Secret materials”will play Margaret Thatcher
The series gathers an incredible composition
Actress Gillian Anderson will play the Prime Minister of great Britain Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of “the Crown”.
“I’m so glad I joined the cast and crew of “the Crown” and received the opportunity to portray such a complex and contradictory woman. Thatcher was definitely intimidating, but I enjoy the study of her character and, dare I say, fall in love with this icon. No matter, loved it or despised, she determined age,” said Anderson.
The fourth season of “the Crown” is now in production, but on 17 November on Netflix will release the third season.