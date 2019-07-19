The star of “spider-Man” Tom Holland has a girlfriend
Foreign fans of Tom Holland was in a tizzy because of the pictures the paparazzi caught the star of “spider-Man” in the society of the beautiful stranger. Judging by the pictures, 23-year-old actor no longer alone, and fans will have to deal with it.
As reported by TMZ, the on-screen spider-Man swapped Mary Jane for Gwen Stacy. The fact that recently the actor was caught in London’s Hyde Park with a stranger public blonde. Journalists and fans have noticed that the pair were dressed in clothing of similar style and color, and the neck and Tom, and his alleged lady were paired pendants in the form of a keyhole and key. In addition, both looked relaxed, happy and a little drunk.
No sooner had the tabloids to start an investigation, as fans of the actor have found out a few facts. So, they were able to learn that the girl’s name is Olivia Bolton and she’s an old friend of the family of the Hollands, and perhaps even cousin Tom. Bind their romantic relationship or not — is unknown, because Holland does not comment on this, but Bolton have deleted their accounts from social networks after the attacks of fans of the actor.
It is noteworthy that the paparazzi came after months of speculation about the secret novel by Holland and his colleagues at kinokamera “spider-Man” Sendai.