The star of “strange Affairs” David harbour confirmed the affair with Lily Allen
In recent time, the media often wrote about the stars of “strange Affairs” began a romantic relationship with singer Lily Allen. Fans waiting for new details of their affair, and David harbour finally confirmed all speculation.
About their relationship, everything is clear without words. First, David and Lily saw together at the theater in London. When they did the second time, Allen Harbor and enthusiastically watching the Boxing match. But the main proof, the novel became their third joint release. First, David and Lily had lunch in a café in new York, and on the way to the jewelry store, the actor and singer is not afraid of prying eyes and did not hide their feelings, they kissed, hugged and held hands. A pair it was obvious that they really happy with each other.
Recall that both David and Lily not so long ago experienced a breakup with their second halves. Last year the singer has split up with artist Sam Cooper that Allen has two children. Harbor met the actress Alison Sudol. In spring they were seen together, but by the end of summer Alison in Instagram record appeared, hinting at the breakup with David. The actress wrote that it makes no sense to fight for the situation, if you hold nothing more.