The star of “Terminator” Linda Hamilton alone and free as the wind
Actress Linda Hamilton became famous for her role as Sarah Connor, the mother of John Connor, the Savior of mankind in the struggle against machines from the franchise “Terminator”. Became famous — and with the release of the second part of the painting has almost disappeared from the radar, ceased to act and to go out. In anticipation of the new part of the picture with its long — awaited return of “Terminator: Dark destiny” — 62-year-old Linda gave the first in many years, an interview with The New York Times. As it turned out, all this time she avoided contact not only with the press but also with men. And after her divorce from Director James Cameron in 1999, virtually no one was.
Alone time with myself I like any time with anyone else. I’m celibate for almost 15 years. I just stopped paying attention to it, because it doesn’t matter — or at least not matter to me. I already have a romantic relationship with the world around me and the people that inhabit it, — told Linda the journalist.
Linda Hamilton in the role of Sarah Connor in “Terminator 2: judgment day”in Addition to this, the actress also shared with reporters details of his marriage with Director James Cameron. Recall, they met on the set of the first “Terminator” in 1984, and came only in 1991 — immediately after the divorce of the Director with his third wife Kathryn Bigelow. Many believed that the romance between Cameron and Hamilton began on the set, during his marriage to Bigelow. Anyway, in 1997, Linda and James were married and two years later divorced. In 1993, the couple had a daughter Josephine.
These relationships were a mystery to us, because we simply don’t fit each other. I used to say that we evolved, like a puzzle with all of the convex part coincides with my concave. I think the problem is that he really fell in love with Sarah Connor as myself. For me it was mesmerizing. Jim was spinning, admiring each other, at great speed, we were mesmerized.