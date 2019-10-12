The star of the blockbuster “Aquaman” got the lead role in “the Matrix”
Shooting will start next year
The star of the horror of “We” and the blockbuster “Aquaman” Yahya Abdul-mateen II joined the caste of the fourth “Matrix”. He’s got one of the main roles in the film, the plot of which is not disclosed.
According to rumors, Abdul-Matin can play a young Morpheus. Previously in this role, starred Laurence Fishburne, however, his participation in the project still remains in question.