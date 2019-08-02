The star of the first “Charlie’s Angels” in ‘ 73 showed slender legs in mini skirt
Actress Jaclyn Smith, who became famous thanks to the first season of “Charlie’s Angels”, 73 wearing a miniskirt. The celebrity showed his slim and long legs.
The popularity of Smith came in the mid 70-ies. Also her character was called the most beautiful of the three super agents, which the audience saw on the screen. No wonder the character Kelly appeared in all 115 episodes of the project.
For 50 years, the celebrity has not practically changed. If you look at her current photos, you can hardly believe that this year the actress will celebrate the 74-th birthday. Smith usually prefers to wear elegant pantsuits, but recently she made an exception, dressed in suit with flower print, where the bottom of the mini-skirt.
According to most Actresses, recipe of her youth and beautiful figure is of a diet based on the use of ginger. However, details of its nutrition Smith are not disclosed.
The actress regularly visits beauticians and resorted to the services of plastic surgeons. At the same time, her face looks quite natural in contrast to the younger celebrities who often change the face and shape. According to fans Smith, a sense of proportion and is one of the main secrets of perfect appearance.