The star of “the Fortress” for the first time became a mother
Ukrainian actress Anna Sahaidachny, best known for playing Natalie Doroshenko in the TV series “Fortress“for the first time became a mother.
In his Instagram account, the actress has published a photo, which depicted with a rounded belly. Together with Anna in the frame her husband is Eugene Tretyak.
The photo with the pregnant Anna in her Instagram account also posted her friend Ilona Lived.
Although Anna and published the “pregnant” photo shoot just now, it was made back in the summer.
On recent photos of Anna without the pregnant belly, so the fans decided that the actress secretly gave birth.
Ilona Lived confirmed the speculation of the fans: Anna Sahaidachny has become a mother!
Anna Sahaidachny married in June 2018. With her husband Eugene she met on the set of the project Oksana Bayrak. By the way, she also led the wedding ceremony. Before the wedding, the two lovers dated for three and a half years.