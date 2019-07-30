The star of “the Fortress” told about the filming of the brothel
The actress, who played a major role in the TV series “Fortress” spoke about the continuation of the story.
Already on September 2 on the STB starts the continuation of the series “Fortress”. The actors gradually tell you what awaits the audience on. The main heroine Kateryna Kovalchuk remembered how she was to star in a brothel, in which her character gets in the second season.
“For scenes in the brothel was built in a very beautiful pavilion – like brothels the world. And girls of the brothel, the mistress, played by Natasha Vasko, and all clients – very cool matched. Also, there will be held the first meeting with Catherine Zhadan. When were the scenes of evening parties, was a good smoke, put dim lights, fans, dresses, had music, jugglers with dogs. It will be fascinating frame when Katherine comes out to play the piano, when she first put on the dress with open shoulders, and to her that was too direct. And here I play on piano, in back, everyone laughed, had fun — it was very atmospheric and somehow it reminded me of scenes from “Pirates of the Caribbean” — says Kate.
In a brothel Catherine is very suffered. And from the hostess and from the other characters. “Katherine, there was quite wild. There my heroine suffered from Housewives and from other characters. And personally, I liked it – very nice it was!”, — laughs Kovalchuk.