The star of the group “Mirage” wrote the will
Former soloist of the popular in the 80s group “the Mirage” Natalia Gulkina surprised by a Frank recognition. 55-year-old singer decided to make a will. After rumors about the disease Anastasia Zavorotnyuk gulkin afraid that is immune from the insidious disease.
“A person is talented, beautiful, whole life ahead of you. I start to think: and up there — what? Why so unfair? This is the most terrible disease of our time, no one is immune. We can pick up not only the disease, we can pick up anything: we fly planes that are falling, cars that are broken. We go through the Park, and we were attacked by some maniac. I long ago wrote a will”, — said the singer in the program “You wouldn’t believe!” on NTV. However, details of his will, and who will leave, did not specify.
“It’s a little insurance for children”, — said the singer, who has a son Alexei and a daughter Yana from different fathers.
We will remind, earlier the media reported that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is undergoing treatment at a private Moscow clinic, which allegedly came to the notary for drawing up documents. Suppose it was a will. According to preliminary calculations, Zavorotnyuk owns real estate worth half a billion rubles. She has a three-storey mansion in the elite village near Moscow, apartments in Moscow and in Yalta.
Relatives as the actress does not comment. Recently in the media there is less information about the disease Zavorotnyuk.
