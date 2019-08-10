The star of the “Harry Potter” Emma Watson’s new boyfriend
As reported by the Western media, the 29-year-old Emma Watson has traded businessman Brendan Wallace on the programmer Brendan Iriba. This is the conclusion of the tabloids came thanks to new photos from the paparazzi who caught the star leaving a restaurant with her new chosen one.
Not managed the media to get used to the novel of the actress with the co-founder of Cabify app, as it was found on a walk with his younger brother Alicia keys, Cole cook. However, apparently, it was only a friendly meeting, because two months later, the paparazzi caught Emma leaving a restaurant Via Veneto in Santa Monica with Brendan Iribe. The tabloids found out that IRIB — game programmer and co-founder of Oculus VR. Photographers managed to do just a few shots, in which Watson hasty step was heading to the car, while the alleged boyfriend with a smile on his face followed her.
Of course, the media immediately received confirmation of the existence of the novel from anonymous sources.
They meet for some time. It’s funny, but her previous lover’s name was Brendan,
— said the insider.
Brendan Iribe 39 years. Since 2012 he headed the company Oculus VR, which in 2014 for $ 2 billion bought Facebook. Last year, a programmer left his post to “start a new Chapter of my life.”
We will remind, in addition to businessman Brendan Wallace, Emma Watson was in a relationship with the star of “glee” Cord with Overstream, with Manager William knight, a Rugby player Matthew Jenny and not only.