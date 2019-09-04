The star of “the Joker” has lost 23.5 kg for the role
Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played a major role in the film “Joker” surprised fans with an unexpected recognition, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
In a recent interview with reporters, the 44-year-old star admitted that for the title role in “the Joker” lost 23.5 pounds, which started to go crazy.
“It turns out that it affects your psyche. You start to go crazy,” shared the actor.
However, he said the weight loss has helped him better to get used to the role.
Phoenix also noted that it took him several months to learn the signature laughter of the Joker.
“I don’t think I can do it. I’ve been practicing one, but I asked Todd (the Director of the movie — approx. ed.) to listen to me. I felt like I had to learn to do it in front of someone. It was really uncomfortable and took a long time,” admitted the actor.
Note, the premiere of “the Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix and Robert de Niro is scheduled for 3 October this year.