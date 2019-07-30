The star of the “League of Laughter” and “Women’s quarter” is getting married: the groom made the proposal right in…
The star of the “League of Laughter” and “Women’s quarter” Alina Gordienko getting married. An unexpected proposal of marriage she received during the filming of the Summer Cup in Odessa. Beloved Alina Roman Blazhkevich prepared a surprise for her. The guy gave a ring and made a proposal during the concert. Backstage he confessed the actress in love, catching her off guard.
“I always thought I’d know when it happens and be able to say “Yes”. I did not expect that after 5 minutes then come on stage and kick ass there the second time!” — emotionally Alina told in Instagram.
She also said that with the Novel they met on the project “League of Laughter”, for which thankful.
“I was the fucking bride! Thank you, “League of Laughter” that gave me my rum, which can surprise and be decisive. Odessa — the place where is written our history”, — said Alina.
First the bride and groom were congratulated by their colleagues. “Odessa — a city where the magic happens. Congratulations on your engagement our Alina Gordienko and Roman Blazhkevich. Huge, boundless love!” — the “Quarter”.
Subscribers Alina also congratulated the couple and left many a comment with wishes of love and happiness.
“That’s wonderful, congratulations! Sweet, loving cuties”,— write in comments.
Recall Alina and Roman — not the first couple on the project. Office romance also happened the actress “Women’s quarter” Lera Tovstoles with peers Andrei Luzan. The couple is not hiding their relationship, rest together and share shared a happy photo.
