The star of “the Magnificent century” appeared in a racy mini
Turkish actress Pelin Karahan, who plays the only daughter Roksolana and Suleyman the Mihrimah, published in his Instagram shots from the racy photo shoot, reports the online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
On a photo of Pelin, dressed in a tight dark red dress with a plunging neckline posing in front of a photographer. Hair actress neatly stacked, and on the face flaunts a bright make-up that makes her look even more mysterious.
In the comments under the fans excitedly praise Pelin for skillfully selected image: “You are so beautiful, it’s just incredible”, “it is strange, but bright make makes you more charming”, “I can’t believe she played Mihrimah, not like”, “so hot”, “this dress is just made for your figure”.
Recall that to experiment with looks and is not afraid of the on-screen “mom” Pelin — actress Meriem Uzerli, who played Hürrem Sultan. In particular, recently, she decided to lighten her locks opting for a natural honey shade of hair.