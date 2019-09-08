The star of “the Magnificent century” tried on the image of the Greek goddess
Recently Meriem Userli amazed of Network users with its bright but tasteless images at the Cannes film festival.
It seems, star of TV series “Magnificent century” has hastened to be corrected, and the fans appreciated it, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
4 Sep Meriem Uzerli posted in his Instagram photos in the dress she chose for the Venice film festival.
The actress, who recently was criticized for tasteless outfits in Cannes, wearing a tight white dress from Lebanese brand Tony Ward Couture high slit and unusual sleeves. The color and style of attire gave Meriem Userli resemblance to royalty, and noted followers: “Helen of Troy”, “You were born to be a Queen”, “Greek goddess”.
Celebrity complements your outfit memorable Italian jewelry brand Laggia Alfredo. These unusual jewels can be seen on Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I in the historical series “the Kingdom.”
On the neck Meriem wore a heavy necklace with blue stones, and the head of the actress was decorated with a pearl wrap would envy the heroine of “the Magnificent century”. On the finger of the actress sparkled the flower ring, which became the final chord of her jewelry ensemble.
The review had no claims to flawless Luke Meriem, but there were those who criticized her looks, and accused the actress of excessive love for plastic surgery: “You were so beautiful before the plastic. Very charming”, “Why did you do plastic surgery?”, “Such a pretty face ruined by plastic”.