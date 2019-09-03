The star of the movie “Divergent” married his sweetheart
The star of the movie “Divergent” (Divergent) and “Obsession” (Whiplash) 32-year-old miles teller for the first time have tied the knot. A beloved actor was his colleague, 26-year-old Kelly Sperry, whom he had met since the beginning of 2013.
The lovers themselves had not yet made an official statement, but close to the pair confirmed that they officially became husband and wife. Details of the celebration have not yet been disclosed, but we know that it took place in Hawaii this weekend.
Recall that miles and Kelly got engaged two years ago. Teller had proposed to his beloved during their joint trip to Africa.
These two got engaged during an African Safari last weekend! I can’t believe the last of the unmarried Sperry engaged! Love you and incredibly happy that you are starting a new Chapter in the history of his love!
— shared his emotions after the engagement the lovers sister Sperry.
Miles teller and Kelly Sperry did not hide their relationship from fans and journalists since the beginning of his novel: they often appear together at various premieres, feel free to show feelings to each other in public, and regularly publish a joint photo in Instagram.
In interviews, teller admitted that he was incredibly lucky with the sweetheart because she is his complement:
Before I even had any idea to invite a girl into your world. I never thought I will be able to combine personal life and work. One Kelly allowed me to focus on my acting and do what I want. She often comes to hang out on the set to visit me, and manages not to distract me from work
— once told the teller about Kelly in an interview.
It is noteworthy that this marriage was the first for miles, and Sperry.