The star of the movie “home Alone” ribbed restart the movie
The actor has published a curious picture in Instagram, which showed the character in our time.
Hollywood actor Makkala Culkin responded to the plans by Disney to reshoot the movie home Alone. He posted a picture on his Instagram page, which showed the hero of the film “in our time,” according to the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
The photo Makkala Culkin captured in underwear with a bulging belly and a plate of food in his hands.
“It would look like in our time,” he said in comments.
