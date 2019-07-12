The star of the movie “Once in Hollywood” became the mistress of Robert Pattinson
33-year-old Robert Pattinson, who is experiencing a recent rise in his career, it seems, is ready to leave his current model girlfriend sukie Waterhouse, switching to another stunner. Anyway, the paparazzi have at least a couple of times caught him in the society of Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, stars of the new film by Quentin Tarantino “Once in Hollywood”.
As reported the edition NW, the first time Robert and Margo got together when they had dinner together in a restaurant in Los Angeles, is very popular among celebrities. Later they were seen walking down the streets of the city. Both times, according to witnesses, Pattinson and Robbie kept is not friendly, and was desperately flirting with each other. Moreover, even noticing that they are being watched, the couple did not make any attempts to escape.
As it became known, Robert and Margo met in my time at the party with mutual friends who have long been familiar. But they approached only recently, when they began preparing for the filming of the new project – continuation of the Batman franchise. And although Robert’s relationship, which was approved for the main role in this film, and Margot started out as workers, they quickly became romantic.
What was the reaction of Sookie, which Robert found last year, appeared in the media information about the novel, her boyfriend Robbie, is still unknown. Time will tell whether she will prefer to break off relations with his unfaithful lover, or will hope that his flirting with Margo will be short-lived, and he will return to her.