The star of the series “Helen and the boys” grew old because of the unsuccessful plastics
Helen Kane became famous through the TV series “Helen and the boys”, which became a hit in the 90s, I think, in all countries of the world. Then starred continue this epic (success droops “Mysteries of love”, which is still shown on French television). Alongside with acting, the Roll was engaged in another favorite thing – recorded albums of the songs which became hits. In the series you can hear some of its songs, including the title song.
Now the actress still gives concerts in his native France, her songs are popular in China and in Russia (here she’s coming to perform at the concerts in the 90ies). And Ellen is a frequent guest in various talk shows.
Ellen 52 years old, of course age-related changes in the face. The actress, as everyone not want to grow old, but denies plastic surgery, said in an interview with the French magazine Closer: “I’m afraid of wrinkles, I don’t want to see them, but, you know, intellectually I understand that with age, useless to fight, to be young and stupid, I’m not 16. I know that for the simulation of youth will not go on plastic. I have seen the terrible consequences of my colleagues, they look like wax dolls. I such a fate do not want.”
But Helen could not resist the benefits of cosmetology. Not long ago, the actress did contour plastic (made by injection of fillers). As a result, Helen became very prominent cheekbones, the face is slightly warped, but the oval has become clearer. After the redesign, the appearance of the Roll strange: huge cheekbones in the background of deep wrinkles. This skin condition is the fault of the actress. In an interview with the same Closer, she admitted that rarely goes to the beautician and often forget to apply night cream on the face.