The star of the series “School” Elizaveta Vasilenko blew up the network candid photos

Звезда сериала «Школа» Елизавета Василенко взорвала сеть откровенными фото

The young actress Elizaveta Vasilenko, who became famous thanks to the youth series “School” and the novels on set, excited the network of candid photos. The girl playing Lola is not shy to show in Instagram my slim figure and pleases fans of racy photos and videos.

For new photos of Lisa posing in a sexy unbuttoned shirt, showing bare Breasts in underwear.

“You can buy any 3 things, but given that they start at the first letter of your name, what would it be?”, asked the star from his fans.

Also, the singer Vera Brezhnev in a bikini climbed on a fence post.

