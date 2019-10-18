The star of the series “School” was offered 10 thousand dollars for naked photos
The star of the show “School” and finalist of the vocal show “the Voice” Anna Trincher, who previously said the “FACTS” about love and future plans, admitted that she was offered 10 thousand dollars for a naked photo.
This girl has told in interview to the program “Life of famous people”.
“I was offered a very large sum of money for the list of photos that I need to do” — he remembered the girl, noting that she refused.
Anna also has no plans to live together with her lover and colleague on the series Bogdan Osadchuk. According to her, the first is to think about the University, and then about family.
Earlier, the Ukrainian singer the Moon (Kristina Gerasimova-Bardash) appeared naked and showed photos of fans just like that, not for the money.
