The star of the show “Desperate Housewives” was sent to jail because of bribes teacher
Known for the TV series “Desperate Housewives” actress felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days jail for fraudulently enrolling my child in University. On it informs TV channel Fox News.
In addition, Huffman was sentenced to 250 hours of community service, one year of being under surveillance and 30 thousand dollar fine.
Prosecutors requested a month in prison and insisted that the real prison sentence necessary in this case.
Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and pay bribes in the amount of 15 thousand dollars for the correction of answers in the exam, SAT her eldest daughter to go to College. The conspiracy also involved the husband of the actress William H. Macy, but he has not been charged with.
Recall that felicity Huffman is known for such films as “San Francisco”, “Phoebe in Wonderland”, “Unmanaged”, “Magnolia” and “Hackers”. In addition, she appeared in the TV series “Desperate Housewives” “the x-files” and “Law and order”. In addition, Huffman was the winner of the “Emmy” and “Golden globe”, was also nominated for the award “Oscar” and BAFTA.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the US authorities have uncovered a major corruption scheme in which young people for bribes received in prestigious universities of the United States, particularly at Yale and Stanford universities. It was noted that the corruption scheme was attended by about 50 people, all of them were charged. Among those arrested were actress felicity Huffman and Lori loughlin, renowned for his roles in the TV series “Desperate Housewives” and “Full house”.
