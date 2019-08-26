The star of the show “Game of Thrones” will be part of kynoselen Marvel
Famous British actor, star of TV series “Game of Thrones” kit Harington, information about accession to Marvelonly recently appeared in the media, approved on one of the roles in the new film kynoselen.
As it became known, the actor joined angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in the movie “Eternal.” This was announced by the head of Marvel’s Kevin Feige at the presentation of new projects of the Studio at the D23.
It is also noted that the “Eternal” Harington will play the Black knight Dane Whitman.
Tape “Eternal” tells about a race of superheroes, created by artist Jack Kirby. The premiere of the film scheduled for November 2020.