The star of the show “Kitchen” boasted a slim figure in bathing suit with open back
Became famous thanks to the TV series “Kitchen”, Maria Gorban manages not only to build a career, but also to care for the child, a four year old daughter Stephanie.
Fans never cease to marvel at the inexhaustible energy, an actress, who at age 32 looks younger than his peers, wrote, “Telepro”.
Maria has a slender figure and smooth skin is largely due to the fact that several times a year go on vacation to unwind and recharge. Also, now Gorban does Pilates.
This summer the actress has already managed to visit Sri Lanka with the Hope Sysoeva, and now back to Yalta, where he was a few months ago.
And the first thing that made the girl in the Villa is arranged a dance with the heiress.
“It seems that a Gorban took a lot of bathing kits. The first day she was dressed in a yellow bikini separate. And for the photo shoot, the actress chose a colour swimsuit with tie and open back. The girl boasted a slim and toned figure posing by the pool”, — writes the edition.
“Well,” she wrote simply.
Fans admired the form in which is Maria.
“You are beautiful”, “Oh, what a swimsuit” “How beautiful”, “Mashulya what a cool!”, “You are thin”, — commented on the post members.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Maria Gorban during a vacation in occupied Crimea in may, enjoyed the views of the Peninsula, posed by the pool, showing off her slender figure.
