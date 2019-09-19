The star of the show “Kitchen” recalled how her ass looks
Made famous by the TV series “Kitchen”, Maria Gorban is actively trying to build a career and also be a caring mom to four daughters Stefania.
Fans never cease to marvel at the inexhaustible energy of the actress, who is busy filming, fashion shows and traveling around the world.
But I guess even a woman-“power” there are moments when you just want to stop and rest.
So, yesterday she published a post in which you decided to give yourself, beloved, a break.
“Phone today, reminded that I’m beautiful to stand and watch… not to fly, run, ride, swim and work, work, work, work,” — wrote the actress.
However, she posted a photo, which cut through the clothes reveals her naked ass.
Judging by the comments from Maria about the photograph reminded her fans in FB, and she decided to publish it in social networks.
Needless to say that fans of the actress came in a frenzy.
“How beautiful!”, “Oh dear, what a beauty”, “Hot woman”, “All! It’s a blast! You can’t tear your eyes from the back of the chair, close the mouth, jaw dropped! Maria, it’s impossible cool, good, rapidly into the soul!”, “Zhopka+”, “Ah, good Mary!”, “Pretty woman”, “Goddess” — they write.
And even attempts by detractors to criticize the star of “Mash, well, backwards” not to spoil the picture of universal admiration of followers.
