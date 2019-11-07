The star of the Ukrainian show-business was shocked by the statement “Nazis in the center of Kiev”
Showman Andrey Molochnyy, star somedy Slub “Faina Ukraina”, who now lives and works in Russia, shocked by the statement “Nazis in the center of Kiev”. His post in Instagram excited the network and caused a wave of indignation.
Milk remembered the date of the liberation of Kiev on 6 November 1943 from the Nazis and drew Parallels with the realities of modern Ukraine. It seems that now “in Kiev the seat of the Parliament”.
“I even could not imagine that they would defile the monuments to the heroes of the great Patriotic War. That will demolish the monuments to Zhukov and Vatutin. On Victory Day, may 9, the youth will offend veterans, and police officers are not only not stop such actions, and themselves contribute to it, to make veterans and even children to remove the caps with red stars. It would be a war, and will die a lot of people, our people! The elderly, women and children, our children!”, — lamenting Milk and hopes that soon the “Kiev again will be released.”
“The hope is that, like seventy-six years ago, Kiev was to be purged of Nazi evil, from bad people who want to betray the memory of our great ancestors, betrayed the Motherland, betrayed themselves and betrayed their children. Anything you bastards will not succeed”, — wrote the artist somedy Slub.
Reflections of an Amateur “Russian world” caused an uproar in the network. Subscribers are surprised and outraged peculiar statement Milk. Member of the “League of Laughter” Victor Hewko called it “fasting the patient on the head man.”
The strange post and responded in Facebook.
Recall that Milk gained fame thanks to “Duet Chekhov”, which he created together with comedian Anton Lirnyk in 2006. He later became the producer and actor of the show “Faina Ukraina”. Now the Dairy work in Russia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter