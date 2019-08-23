The star of the Ukrainian TV series married Russian actor (photo, video)
Popular actress, star of TV series Evgeniya Loza and Russian actor Anton Batyrev were married. The lovers got married in the registry office Griboyedov in Moscow. Touching wedding photos the couple shared on Instagram. Them happy Egenia and Anton demonstrate wedding ring, and affectionately greet each other with a kiss.
“My dear girl, I’m very-very love you!!!”, — wrote Anton under a joint photo with the hearts.
For celebration Eugene chose laconic white short dress. Bridal veils and other Bridal jewelry to wear is not. The wedding was walking in a narrow circle. By tradition, the bride at the end of the ceremony the bride threw the bouquet.
Recall the Roman actors became known a few months ago, when Eugene boasted a ring on the ring finger. Later she confirmed her relationship with Anton and told that they met on set in Kiev. The couple is often seen together in restaurants in the capital. Also they are busy in the Russian movies.
“Thank God, it so happened that we are together here. We have enough of both, and we work in different projects. We met also here in Kiev”, — said Evgenia Vine.
Most likely, the actors met in 2018 in the movie “swing of doom”. After this the lovers began to notice together.
This is the first marriage for 35-year-old Eugene. Wedding dresses she tried on only on a movie set.
But the 38-year-old Anton was already married again. From his second marriage he has six year old son Dobrynya, with whom he spends time. However, to share details of personal lives of actors don’t like.
