The star of “the Walking dead” Norman Reedus showed the older son of Helena Christensen
Happy parents Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen congratulated his son Mingus in social networks. He was 20 years old, and in honor of this Norman and Helena shared photos of her son and wrote him a sincere congratulations.
In his Instagram Norman has published a selection of photos of Mingus.
Happy birthday to the coolest guy of all time
― posted by his dad.
In the comments to congratulate Reedus joined a huge number of stellar colleagues. The publication commented on herself and Helena Christensen.
Our baby is already a young man, and I love him more than anything,
― she wrote. Fans supported her congratulations and added that parents can rightfully be proud of such a son. “He will continue the generation of Redusol,” said one of the fans.
But the mother of Mingus decided to congratulate their son not only in the comments Norman. In Instagram she published more of his shots.
Today is a beautiful day because 20 years ago you were born! Love you so,
― congratulated the Mingus Helena. In the comments under the post mom was also a huge amount of compliments and nice words about their son. Joined congratulations Courtney Love, Naomi Campbell and other famous friends of Christensen.
Recall, Norman and Helena split in 2003, but their relationship has become a perfect example of that after the break it is possible to save the friendship and to support each other.