The star of “Transformers” Megan Fox promotes six year old son to wear dresses and not be ashamed of it…
The star of the films “transformers” and “teenage mutant ninja Turtles” Megan Fox, which was repeatedly included in the list of the sexiest woman in the world, said in an interview on U.S. TV show The Talk, which encourages his six year old son Noah to wear dresses. And teaches him not to feel ashamed and to be yourself, not apologizing for his identity. A similar approach in education observed in the families of movie stars Charlize Theron, Naomi watts, Angelina Jolie.
According to Megan, Noah is interested in fashion, and he draws sketches of outfits — he’s got a real talent designer. He often wears what he wants — including to school, despite the negative reaction of the classmates.
“I gave it to a really liberal school in hippie style, but even here in California, it teased: “Boys don’t wear dresses” or “Boys don’t wear pink.” So now we are going through this, I try to teach him confidence, despite what others say… a Couple of days ago he came home from school and I said, “Well, how was it? One of your friends said something? And he said, “Well, all the boys laughed when I walked in, but I don’t care, I too love dresses,” said 33-year-old actress.
In 2017 on protection of the son was also made by the husband of Megan actor Brian Austin green, known for the TV series “Beverly hills, 90 210” and “Terminator: the battle for the future”.
“My son is four years old. Some people have told me that I don’t agree with what he wears dresses. Well, I’ll tell them I don’t care. He’s four, and if he wants to wear, he will wear them. It can be, gowns, goggles or Slippers — whatever. Four or five years is the age when a child should be having fun. He’s not hurting anyone that wears dresses,” said Brian after in a press there were pictures of Noah in the costume of Queen Elsa from the cartoon “the Cold heart”.
Last year on Halloween, Noah was dressed as a cheerleader-zombie — Megan posted family pictures in Instagram.
Megan Fox and Brian Austin green’s three sons. In addition to Noah they bring a five-year Body and a three-year Journey.
Once Megan Fox talking about her sexual experience, to confess, feelings of distrust and dislike of men and her fame sex bomb is not true, because it is by nature closed and had sexual intimacy with only two men, including her husband.
The actress also said that is bisexual and believes that “all people are born with the ability to experience attraction to both sexes”.
Megan and Brian
