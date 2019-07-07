The star of “Twilight” Nikki reed with her husband on the show of Elie Saab in Paris
Nikki reed, like many other Hollywood celebrities, now spends time in Paris, attending various shows in the fashion Week. A couple of days ago she came out in society spouse Ian Somerhalder to see the new collection of Armani, and now showed itself in all its glory on the show Elie Saab Haute Couture.
This time the 31-year-old Nikki reed posed for photographers alone. If your last public exit, the star has focused on interesting accessories, this time she chose to evaluate the collection of Elie Saab’s two-tone dress with floral embroidery on the chest. Company reed in the front row made up reality TV star Olivia Palermo and actress Larsen Thompson. In Instagram account of Nikki once again showed subscribers a fashionable way and also paid tribute to Elie Saab and Giorgio Armani and thanked them for a wonderful time in their fashion shows.
Special tribute to the star of “Twilight” expressed Jean Paul Gaultier. Reed posted a photo with one of his outfits and wrote: “What a great way to showcase the beauty of the animal without the use of real fur. Thanks for the new approach to fashion”. For Nikki it is of great importance, because the actress pays a lot of attention to the fight against animal abuse and pollution of the environment.