The star of “twist of fate” was urgently hospitalized in Moscow

In Moscow was urgently hospitalized the famous Soviet actress Valentina Talyzina.
The star of “twist of fate”, according to REN TV, was taken to hospital in Moscow on 21 October due to a bout of mini-strokes.
The condition of the 84-year-old actress is assessed as moderate — is now being followed by the doctors.
The actress later transferred to a rehabilitation center.
The journalists of “Federal news Agency” failed to contact the actress. “I’m fine”she said, refusing to talk about commitment.
Recall that Talyzina has agreed to play a role in a biographical film about Julia Nachalova.
Also we will remind that earlier it was urgently operated on in Moscow, 68-year-old Natalia Belohvostikova. The actress had a heart problem.
