The stars congratulated the child to whom nobody came to the party
The father of 11-year-old canadian has complained on Twitter that my son’s friends ignored his birthday
11-year-old canadian congratulated with the birthday of a celebrity after his father wrote on Twitter that none of my son’s friends didn’t come to him on the occasion, said “ЛІГА.net”.
Emotional tweet the father of the boy went viral. It was distributed to more than 18,000 times and received more than 100,000 likes.
Thousands of people responded after the man wrote: “I ask my Twitter friends to show him a little love.”
The little canadian was congratulated by the comedian Ben Stiller, the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and hockey stars of the Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner and John Tavares.
The father wrote that his son “will never forget this day.”
internetua.com