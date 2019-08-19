The stars of “Beverly hills 90210” at a social event in Hollywood
The stars of the TV series “Beverly hills 90210” – tori spelling, Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth attended the premiere of the film “Tidal wave of zombies” in North Hollywood.
Ian Ziering plays the tape a major role, apparently, he invited his star colleagues to attend the premiere.
Tori spelling did not come alone, but together with her husband Dean McDermott and one of their daughters. Tori was dressed in a dark Maxi dress with a floral print with a pendant on the neck, and rich makeup. Even the hair, the actress has increased to slightly change the usual way.
But Jennie Garth opted for a secular output laconic black dress with V-neckline, and wore black lace-up heel, and finally took off his tights in a grid. Her image was supplemented by sudovym makeup and interesting earrings-pendants.
All beautiful look Ian Ziering, the actor smiled, was dressed in a white t-shirt, jeans and jacket and posed with pleasure in the company of their colleagues.