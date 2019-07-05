The stars of show business became leading popular project
Television project “Ranok z with Ukraine” invited new presenters. This well-known Ukrainian artists, who for one month will lead the morning air together Lily rebryk and Gregory Herman. “FACTS” already wrote that last month the project has left two hosts — Svetlana Katrenko and Sergey Zenin. While on the channel “Ukraine” held a casting, the leading role will perform the stars of show business.
— Summer — a time of change and surprises, — said Gregory Herman. — Similar experience of popular artists from our morning show for the first time. They will try yourself in the role of leading and will share the latest news from your life. Moreover, in live they show their hidden talents. For example, Anna Panova will demonstrate yoga asanas. The coming editions we will help guide TAYANA, Natalia Kholodenko, Taras Poplar and Ahtem Seitablaev.
