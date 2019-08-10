The stars of “Supernatural” on the CW party
In October, viewers of the CW expects many expected the Prime Minister. The final season of “Supernatural,” the final season of “Arrow”, a solo show about Batwoman and not only. And while fans count the days, the stars of the series in the face of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, Stephen Amella and ruby rose attended the CW’s Summer TCA Party.
The CW stars gathered at The Beverly Hilton in California. The main heroes of the event were colleagues, supernatural Jensen ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert. The premiere of season 15 of the show will be held on October 10 and, according to the on-screen Dean Winchester, fans are in for an emotional finale of a favorite story.
For a party in honor of the canal was granted and Stephen amell, star of TV series “Arrow”. From October 15 the audience will start parting with Oliver Quinn. In an interview, the actor admitted that he was pleased with the end of the series, but still upset, because he will breakup with on-screen family. On the red carpet he was joined by Ben Lewis, Katherine McNamara and David Ramsey.
Unlike Amella ruby rose is just getting started. October 6 will be broadcast her solo show “Batwoman”. Recently, the actress confirmed that the creators of the series, following the Canon of the comics, gave her the character of Kate Kane is Jewish roots and sexual orientation.