The stars of the “Harry Potter” funny joke over each other in Instagram
November 15, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The boys grew long.
Hard to believe that the stars of the “Harry Potter”, which we remember still quite small on the screen for more than 30 years. And not only we find this hard to believe, but to them, reports kanalukraina.tv.
Recently Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy in the magical franchise, published in Instagram a photograph in which he poses next to a photo of yourself in the form of a young Draco. In the caption he wrote:
“Growing up — still the same crap”.
It responded in the comments of another actor of the franchise, Matthew Lewis, who played Neville of Longbottom. He wrote:
“Speak for yourself, friend.”
And indeed, it seems that Matthew is growing up only helped.