The stars of the series “Game of thrones” vacation together in India
Popular actress and star of the series “Game of thrones” Emilia Clarke and rose Leslie, who became close friends, went on a trip to India. Celebrities told about a curious incident that happened to them on vacation.
Actress Emilia Clarke on his page on Instagram and told fans about their journey with the newly wife of Keith Harrington. Star showed a curious photo of how their room robbed four monkeys.
This is not advertising, it’s just two girls who went to India and was robbed by the apes (barely managed to resist them)– added signature Clark.
Emilia Clarke shared that during his stay was engaged in yoga, exploring yourself and reading books.
During this time I managed to read two books (The Overstory required reading around the world). And there was yoga, spices, and the realization that everything you have ever searched for, you can find within yourself. Terribly corny, but it’s true,– said the actress.