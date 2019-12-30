The stars went out: who we lost in 2019
In 2019 has left the life of great politicians are brilliant actors and striking artists. At the end of the year ForumDaily remembers those who have gone in 2019, but will forever remain in our memories and the history of the world.
Star of TV series “Beverly hills,” Luke Perry
Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay in the hit series “Beverly hills 90210”, died March 4, five days after suffering a massive stroke.
The shooting of the famous series began in 1990. The show at the same time was both wildly popular and received a lot of negative reviews due to the fact that it would raise awkward questions — for example, on sexuality of adolescents.
The character Perry was so popular among fans that at the 1991 meeting at the Mall of Florida instead of the expected 2 million people came to 10 thousand from this signing session had to flee. Several people were hospitalized, and the Mall was forced to close temporarily.
The actor left the show in season 6, trying to break the chain of creative associations with the character of Dylan, but in season 9, he appeared again in the series.
Russian rapper Decl
The star of the 1990-ies, the rapper Decl (Cyril Tolmatskogo) died in Russia in the night from 2 to 3 February. The artist was 35 years old.
The famous rapper was acquired in the late 1990-ies, when I was a teenager. He was one of the first popular performers of hip-hop in Russian. His debut album “Who? You” sold over a million copies.Just on account of decl nine solo albums and one consisting of rap enterprises “Bad B. Alliance.”
He has also performed under the alias Detsl aka Le Truk. Decl’s latest album, “no Matter who’s at the helm”, was released in November 2018.
The former mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov
On 84-m to year of life has died eks-the mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov.
Yuri Luzhkov oversaw Moscow 18 years, from June 1992 to September 2010. In 2010, he was sacked by President Dmitry Medvedev with the phrase “loss of confidence”. After the resignation of Luzhkov was engaged in beekeeping and the interview was presented by the owner of the farm.
In an interview he said he was also writing his memoirs. “For a man at any age, and especially when you’re over 80, it’s important not to lie on the couch and stare at the TV. This is harmful for each both physically and intellectually, and morally. After the transition to such a regime people are very quickly running out of life,” — said Luzhkov.
He was the only one besides Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin, modern Russian politician, who gave his name to the era. And only for the Soviet and post-Soviet history a native Muscovite in the city.
Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov
NASA interrupted the live broadcast of the release of two American astronauts into space to announce the death of a Russian cosmonaut Alexei Leonov. He was the first man who went into space.
His bold way in the vacuum of space marked the beginning of activities behind, making possible today’s International space station.
Alexei Leonov died on 86 year of life. It is reported that he was sick. The first spacewalk lasting 12 minutes and 9 seconds Leonov performed in March 1965.
Georgian composer Giya Kancheli
October 2, died the famous Georgian composer Giya Kancheli, he was 84 years old. He became famous for his compositions for theatre and cinema, particularly the films of Georgy Danelia “don’t grieve”, “Mimino” and “kin-DZA-DZA”, he is also the author of great symphonic works.
Giya Kancheli — people’s artist of the Georgian SSR, people’s artist of the USSR and winner of the award “Nika” for best music for the film.
“Nick” Kancheli received the music for “kin-DZA-DZA”. For music to “Mimino” he prizes not received, but received a truly national love.
The main musical theme of the film — the song “Chito-Gvrito”, performed by Vakhtang Kikabidze. Kancheli did not consider it an outstanding work. The composer even said that they would not write this song, if I knew that she would be so firmly associated with him.
It is not only the author of music to films and performances, but also a large number of symphonic works, performed on stages in Georgia and other countries of the world.
For his Fourth Symphony “to the memory of Michelangelo” Kancheli was awarded the State prize of the USSR in 1976.
The Director of “12 chairs” by mark Zaharov
September 28, died a famous Soviet and Russian Director mark Zakharov. He was 85 years old. At the end of August 2019 Mark Zakharov hospitalized with suspected pneumonia.
The Director called himself a Russian, although he acknowledged that is a quarter Jewish on the paternal side.
Among his plays “is not listed”, “Juno and Avos”, “Memorial prayer”, “the Royal game”.
Zakharov became famous as a filmmaker, created the films, including the works of Grigory Gorin and Eugene Schwartz, as well as on their own scenarios. The most famous of his belt “an Ordinary miracle”, “Munchhausen”, “Formula of love”, “Kill the dragon”, “12 chairs”.
Mark Zakharov — winner of various awards and state awards, including the title “people’s artist of the USSR”.
The ex-President of France Jacques Chirac
At the end of September 22, French President Jacques Chirac has died at 87 year of life.
Jacques Chirac was President of France for two consecutive terms (1995-2007). It is the second longest presidential term in the modern history of France. The longer Chirac on this post had only his predecessor, socialist Francois Mitterrand.
One of the main they carried out political reforms were the reduction of the presidential term from seven to five years and the abolition of compulsory military service.
Jacques Chirac has also gained broad public support, becoming the first French leader, who openly acknowledged his country’s participation in the deportation of Jews during the Second world war.
In addition, his tough stance against the participation of France in NATO operations in Iraq has added to his popularity not only in France but also abroad.
Producers Of “The Simpsons,” Michael Mendel
22 September died one of the producers of the animated series “the Simpsons” and “Rick and Morty” Michael Mendel. He was 54 years old.
Mendel was born in 1964. He has worked in television for 25 years and won four Emmy awards. From 1989 to 1999, Mendel worked on “the Simpsons” and participated in the creation of 207 episodes of the legendary show. Since 2013, the producer joined the team that made “Rick and Morty”. In the message of the network’s Adult Swim stated that Mendel “was the heart” of a team that creates “Rick and Morty” and his boundless talent and wit will be missed.
People’s artist of Russia Alexander Nazarov
20 Aug 80-m to year of life died people’s artist of Russia Alexander Nazarov, known to viewers for his roles in the TV series “Brigada” and “My fair nanny”, and the older generation — in the film “And if it’s love?”.
During his long career Nazarov starred in over 90 films and television series and was voiced by more than 70 foreign films and animated films.
The most notable of her later roles was the Nadezhda in the TV series “My fair nanny”. Together with Sergey Zhigunov, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, the Lyubov Polishchuk, Aleksandr Filippenko and Boris Nazarov by Smolinym made up the main ensemble cast of the popular show, aired from 2004 to 2008.
The actress got the role of the grandmother of the main character Vicki — outrageous women with horrible manners, who suffers from Alzheimer. Almost from the first series heroine Nazarova believed that her granddaughter was the wife of the character of Sergei Zhigunov.
The last role Nazarova was the screening of the popular film Director Yuri Grymov plays of Anton Chekhov “the Seagull”, released in the fall of 2017. The main roles in the film played by Alexander Baluev, Maxim Sukhanov and Nazarov embodied the image of nanny’s sisters Prozorovich — Anfisa.
The legend of Russian chanson from Brighton beach, Willy Tokarev
Willy Tokarev, died 4 August, just three months before reaching his 85-year anniversary.
In the US, where it changed its native name Vilen on a much more harmonious Willie Tokarev got the opportunity to start their own performing career, he has found his fame — first within the emigre community in Brighton beach, then across the Russian-speaking world. His 1981 album “In a noisy farce” is one of the key records in the history of modern chanson, material Tokarev break years of performances in the Russian restaurants of new York, achieving in the end an almost perfect combination of romantic and humorous songs, and copyright thieves.
His main hit “Skyscrapers” — was a song about a young man trying to find himself and his way within the ruthless machine.
Star pre-Putin NTV Vladimir Kara-Murza
At the end of July died the Journalist and TV presenter Vladimir Kara-Murza died at the age of 59 years.
Vladimir Kara-Murza worked at NTV in the first years after the launch of the channel oligarch Vladimir Gusinsky in 1993. Since 1995, Kara-Murza was on NTV’s popular program “Today at midnight”.
In 1996, Kara-Murza was awarded the prize of the Union of journalists “Golden pen of Russia”.
In 2004 became one of the founders of the oppositional “Committee 2008”. In the same year, said: “Because I am a person with historical education, I believe that until 2008, the regime in its current form can’t survive”.
In their publications regularly criticized the program of the modern Russian television and leading.
From February 2014 to the end of the led column on television in the newspaper “the Interlocutor”. For 5 years in the publication of about 180 notes of the author. In 2018 was one of the Trustees of Grigory Yavlinsky in the presidential election. In the last years of his life, the journalist was seriously ill, suffered several strokes.
Hollywood actor Rutger Hauer
July 19, the famous Hollywood actor, star of the film “blade Runner” Rutger Hauer died at the age of 75 years.
Hauer starred in more than 150 films, has twice received the “Golden globe” for her role in “Escape from Sobibor” and “Fatherland”. In 1981 he received the “Golden calf” on the Dutch film festival for his role in the whole.
The wider public Hauer is best known for the role of Replicant Roy Batty in “blade Runner” by Ridley Scott, which was released in 1981.
In 2013, the actor became a knight of the Order of the Dutch lion is the second award status in this country.
Soviet composer Yevgeny Krylatov
May 8, died the author of the music to the “Holidays in Prostokvashino” and “the Adventures of electronics” Evgenie Krylatov.
Evgenie Krylatov has written music for more than 150 feature films and animated films, including “the adventures of electronics”, “Magicians”, “Oh, this Nastya”, “Umka”, “Holidays in Prostokvashino”, “Santa Claus and summer”.
Songs to music by Evgeny Krylatov performed by many famous artists: Alexander Gradsky, Larisa Dolina, Sergey Zakharov, Leonid Serebrennikov, Valentina Tolkunova.
People’s artist of Russia Alexei Buldakov
Photo: screenshot of Twitter
3 APR became people’s artist of Russia Alexei Buldakov, he died at the age of 68 years.
The star his role was the role of General ivolgina in a series of movies directed by Alexander Rogozhkin — “Features of national hunting”, “peculiarities of national fishing”, “peculiarities of national hunting in winter”, “peculiarities of national policy”, “Operation “happy New year”.
In an interview with “Gordon Boulevard” in 2005, the actor told that the prototype of General ivolgina was General Alexander Lebed.
Buldakov said that Lebed, who, after military service became a politician, was Governor and ran for President, liked the movie
Filmmaker Georgy Danelia
At the beginning of April in Moscow at the age of 88 years died film Director Georgy Danelia.
In 1960 he published his debut picture of “James” on the novel by Vera Panova. The film was awarded the Grand Prix at the International film festival in Karlovy vary. Danelia made more than twenty films, including such classic Soviet films, as “I step through Moscow”, “Thirty three”, “do Not cry,” “Afonya”, “Mimino”, “Autumn marathon”, “kin-DZA-DZA!”, “Passport” and others.
Danelia was awarded the order “For merits before Fatherland” II and III degrees and the title of people’s artist of the USSR. The winner of the film festivals in Cannes, Berlin, Venice, San Sebastian, Moscow and Sochi.
Russian singer Julia Nachalova
38-year-old singer Julia Nachalova became evening, March 16.
Nachalova for eight years of struggling with a chronic disease that has long concealed. Last year the star said publicly about the problem in the program “the Destiny of man”. In conversation with a leading YouTube Koschevnikovi she admitted that the cause of gout became plastic surgery. According to Yulia, due to the fact that the implants got infected, she got blood poisoning — and as a result, kidney failure and gout. Because of the situation she was forced to go through some heavy surgery to remove silicone breast.
Julia Nachalova the left 12-year-old daughter from his second marriage with footballer Jevgenijs Aldonina.
The legendary Israeli spy Rafael (Rafi) Eitan
March 23, passed away Rafael (Rafi) Eitan, the leader of the Israeli spy team that is 59 years ago was tracked down, identified and arrested the mastermind, or as it is called, “architect” of the Holocaust, Adolf Eichmann.
The Gestapo Adolf Eichmann was responsible for the “final solution of the Jewish question.” He escaped from Europe after the Second world war and lived in Argentina under a false name, but Israeli agents discovered his whereabouts. 11 may 1960 a team of Mossad Eitan conducted a brilliant operation and literally kidnapped Eichmann off the street, leaving him in the car and instantly disappearing.
The star of the series “Santa Barbara” jed Allan
In California on the night of 9-10 March, on 85-m to year of life has died actor jed Allan, who played CECE Capwell in the legendary series “Santa Barbara”.
In 1971, the actor received a role in the famous TV series “Days of our lives”. He played in it, don Craig, one of the main characters, he starred in this role for 14 years.
In 1986 he was invited to star in “Santa Barbara”. At that time, the series has become popular. Allan got the role of C. C. Capwell, he was the fourth actor who played this character. And was the best of them. With jed out of the 1089 series “Santa Barbara” he was with the series until the closure of the project.
In 2004, the actor visited Russia, and in an interview to Russian journalists confessed that all his life dreamed to play in the play by Chekhov.
Few people know, but the great-grandfather and great-grandmother of Allan, originally from Ukraine, and the United States was in 1910, on the wave of emigration.
The real name of this family – Baranovsky, the Browns they have become in America. The actor himself told Russian reporters during a visit to Moscow.
Soviet and Russian actor Vladimir Etush
9 Mar 97 year of life died the Soviet and Russian actor Vladimir Etush, he was the world’s oldest working actor. On this indicator it has bypassed only listed in the Guinness Book of records Russian actor Vladimir Zeldin, who died in October 2016 at the age of 101 years and continued to work almost until his death.
All Vladimir Etush played in the movie 36 roles, from the Turkish Pasha in the movie 1953 “Admiral Ushakov” to Prince Sokolsky in the film adaptation of Dostoevsky’s novel “Teenager” (2017). In the theatre he had roles 59, not including dramas and theatre companies.
The author of the legendary Russian hits Chris kelmi
2 January in Moscow, died a famous Russian singer Chris (Anatoly) Kelme at the age of 63 years.
Chris kelmi — Soviet and Russian singer and composer. He is the Creator of the music bands “Leap summer” and “Rock-Atelier”, and was also a member of the band “Autograph”.
Fame has brought him such hits as “Closing the circle”, “the Weary taxi”, “Night rendezvous” and many others.
Actor Sergei Yursky
8 February in Moscow on 84 th year of life died theater and film actor Sergei Yursky, who performed the role of Ostap Bender in one of the film adaptations of the “Golden calf”.
Sergei Yursky is one of the most prominent artists of post-war Russia, the hereditary intellectual — went to the cinema and theater with two iconic roles, who predicted his career and fate, was a kind of self-portraits. On the stage of the theatre, the troupe of which he was invited immediately after graduation, he played Chatsky in “Woe from wit” staged by Georgy Tovstonogov, immediately becoming one of the legendary stars of the theater: an awkward truth-teller, romantic, eccentric.
At the same time naive and wise, open and mysterious, varied and true to yourself, “tipster” and the voice of Pushkin, Sergei Yursky, of course, was one of the cornerstones of Russian culture; and it’s a rare occasion when such a pathos appropriate.