The state budget for 2020: how much lay on social programs and who will increase the payments
On 14 November, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the final version of the state budget of Ukraine for the year 2020. The website “Today” to understand what the social dimension was included in the state budget after all the edits.
The total amount of budget funds envisaged for the Ministry of social policy, the second reading increased by 1.3 billion UAH – 292,4 billion of 93.8 billion, or 47% more than in 2019 (was 198,6 billion UAH). At the same time, the size of subventions to the Ministry from the state budget in 2019 amounted to 37 billion UAH, and this year only 795 million the Cost of the Ministry itself, in comparison with last year has not decreased, but has increased only slightly – from 173 to 177 million.
A living wage in the version of the state budget, voted on 14 November, the MPs, in comparison with the initial variant, has not increased either on the hryvnia. From 1 January it will be 2027 UAH per month. More specifically, to such a level, the subsistence minimum will rise from 1 December 2019 and will last until the end of June 2020. From 1 July it will increase to 2118 UAH and since December 1 – UAH up to 2189. Thus, over the year the living wage will grow by 162 UAH, or 8%. When you consider that, according to estimates, inflation for the year 2020 should be around 5-5,5% (according to different calculations), it turns out that the well-being of people with income in the amount of the official minimum subsistence level will improve by 2-2,5%.
Thus in the final version of the budget still has instructed the Cabinet “to take measures for approximation in 2020, the size of a living wage to its real value, which can be roughly 4251 UAH, with an appropriate adjustment of the size of the subsistence minimum for basic social and demographic groups of population”. As has been said, to correct this social indicator is assumed when an economic success.
However, it is likely that soon the cost of living will cease to be an important social indicator, which depends on a lot of budget payments and fees. The fact that the system of social benefits plan to seriously edit. The Ministry of social policy has developed a draft law “On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine”which proposes to “decouple” many social benefits from the subsistence level. In particular, the level of salary, alimony, disability pensions and various allowances, aid for child birth or adoption, payments to large families, etc.
In particular, one of the most debated during the preparation of the budget was the question of the amount of aid at birth of the child. Currently this amount is established by the law “On state assistance to families with children” and is 41 280 UAH. In the draft law the Ministry of social policy says that the amount of aid will be approved by the law on the state budget. And paid assistance for child birth will only be the case if the average total family income per person does not exceed 15% of the amount of such aid, i.e. 6192 UAH.
This rule change caused a lot of discontent in society. Therefore, the Ministry stated that decided to continue the present arrangement to pay aid to all, regardless of financial situation.
In General, in the Ministry called his main priority in the 2020 children.
“This year, the main estimates of the country was formed in the limited financial resources that did not allow to cover all priority areas simultaneously. Since our philosophy is based on the principles of targeting and assisting those who need it most, we were forced to make a choice. Our selection, the priority of the Ministry of social policy for 2020 – children”, – wrote in Facebook the Minister of social policy Julia Sokolowski.
In accordance with such priority, the second reading the state budget has been increased the amount pledged as payments on children-orphans and deprived of parental care who are brought up in families. Compared with the 2019 year amount increased by 48%. Also in the second half of 2020 will increase payments to children from low-income families. If in the first variant of the budget-the amount of payments provided for in the amount of 100% of the subsistence minimum, then in the last adopted, for the first half provided assistance in the amount of 85% of the subsistence minimum, and the second is 130% of the subsistence minimum. Thus, in the second half of 2020 payment for children under 6 years will be 2317,7 UAH, for children from 6 to 18 years – UAH 2883,4. In this case payments for low income for able-bodied persons will be 25%, for people with disabilities – 100% of the subsistence minimum.
In 2020 it is planned to revise the contents of the “toddler Pack”, however the cost will remain the same – about 5000 UAH.
Also next year we are planning to launch a new social program to pay for from the budget of the day care for those people who are in need, including children with disabilities. On this is laid UAH 100 million. It is expected that such assistance will enable the family members of the disabled to work and improve their financial situation.
The minimum wage in 2020 remained the same as was in the original draft of the state budget: 4723 $ per month or 28,31 UAH per hour. Compared to the year 2019, when the minimum wage is set at 4173 $ per month or 25,13 UAH per hour, the increase will be 13%.