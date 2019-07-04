The state budget went down by almost 7 billion
For the six months of the current year General Fund of the state budget of Ukraine was executed with a deficit of $ 6.8 billion hryvnia. About it reported in a press-service of the Ministry of Finance.
In comparison with the last year budget revenues grew by 12.9% and amounted 506,8 billion (95.7 per cent from the painting of the reporting period).
It is also reported that as of July 1, the Single Treasury account was 13 billion hryvnia and foreign currency accounts of the state Treasury — funds equivalent to 81.1 billion, which is sufficient to service and repay the national debt.
“The national Bank of Ukraine for five months fully transferred to the state budget profit for the previous year in the amount of 64.9 per billion hryvnias, — is spoken in the message. In the second half of this year remain risks of failure of income, in particular, due to the lower volume of imports.”