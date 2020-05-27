The state Council of France will consider a lawsuit against early termination of the football season
The Paris court quashed the proceedings on the claims, “Lyon”, “Toulouse” and “Amiens” against early termination of Ligue 1, reports The Telegraph. The General case will be submitted to the French Council of State, which is the highest court in administrative matters.
Note, all three clubs are directly interested in the resumption of the season as Lyon took 7 th place and lost the European Cup for next season, and “Amiens” and “Toulouse” was relegated to the second French division.
Clubs believe the decision is unfair to allocate places in the standings when that was still 10 rounds. The joint lawsuit will lead the “Lyon”.
Earlier, the President of Lyon Jean-Michel Ola , who questioned the trip to Ukraine for the Champions League match against Shakhtar, urged the French government to reconsider the decision on early termination of the football season in the country. According to the functionary, the decision could have serious economic and social consequences for French football.