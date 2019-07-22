The state Department has imposed a new condition for participation in the lottery green card
The U.S. state Department will now require that foreign nationals who participate in the Diversity Visa program, also known as the Green Card lottery, had a valid passport.
In the document published in the Federal register, the state Department writes that the main applicant will need to provide your passport information on the country whose citizen he is. Such information will include passport number, country of issuance and date of expiration of the passport.
The state Department claims that the new requirement is associated with a significant number of fraudulent applications for participation in the Diversity Visa program every year. It is noted that sometimes the criminal enterprises apply for individuals without their knowledge.
“Natural or legal persons who submit unauthorized entry are often associated with involuntary individuals whose credentials were used in the selected entries of DV Program, informing them of the possibility to apply for a visa for variety and store information about the entry from the named applicant in exchange for payment,” says state Department.
The Department stated that the request of the passport information will reduce the number of fraudulent entries submitted by third parties.
In addition, the Department adds in the rules proposal, which explicitly States that persons identified as parties that are “disqualified, if they fail to include all required information and completion instructions”. Current instructions do not clearly indicate that the failure to provide all required information will result in disqualification.
Each year the State Department issues 55,000 visas for permanent residency (green card) lottery for citizens of countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States. Approximately 14 million people from around the world participate in the program each year, submitting their applications online on the website of the DV Lottery.
The registration period normally lasts from October to November, and results are available in early may. The last program, DV-2020, worked in the period from October 2, 2018 November 6, 2018. The results of the DV-2020, DV and 2019 now available at https://dvlottery.state.gov .