The state Department has threatened Iran with new sanctions for failure to comply with a nuclear deal (PHOTO)

Iran needs to return to its obligations under the Joint comprehensive plan of action (SVPD), otherwise, Iran would face new sanctions. This was stated on Thursday, TASS representative of the US State Department in response to a request to comment on the statement by the Iranian authorities about the intention to accelerate after June 27, the rate of enrichment of uranium.

“Iran must heed international calls to return to its nuclear obligations, otherwise you will face the consequences of deeper and more extensive sanctions,” – said the representative of the American foreign Ministry.

He noted that the US and other countries will only intensify the pressure on Iran, if he will take steps that will greatly reduce the time required to obtain nuclear weapons.

“Threats and Iran’s action is a clear attempt of nuclear blackmail, which doesn’t work. Iran has no reason to accelerate its nuclear program Iran will only exacerbate its isolation and provoke further pressure, until they give up provocative actions and will not return to diplomacy and negotiations”, – said the representative of the American office.

According to him, Iran has a choice between isolation, difficulties and “a positive future with a fundamentally different relationship with the United States.” “Iran should not miscalculate, in weighing this decision,” – said the representative of the state Department.

On Wednesday the representative of the atomic energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) behrouz of Kamalvandi said that Iran will accelerate the pace of uranium enrichment after June 27.

Iran and “six” of international mediators (Russia, USA, UK, China, France, Germany) July 14, 2015 reaching an agreement on the settlement of the longstanding problem of the Iranian atom: adopted a Joint comprehensive plan of action (SVPD), which was removed from Iran’s previously imposed economic and financial sanctions by the UN security Council, US and EU.

However, in 2018, the United States announced the withdrawal from the agreement on the nuclear program with Iran and the restoration of all sanctions against the country, including the secondary, that is, in relation to other countries doing business with Iran. Washington has said it aims to bring Iranian oil exports down to zero and urged its customers to abandon such purchases.

The situation around Iran escalated further after 13 June 2019 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack happened explosions and fires. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by Britain and Saudi Arabia, while Tehran rejected the accusations. June 20, Iran’s armed forces shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy, then the US, according to the statements of President Donald trump, has prepared a military operation involving the application of precision strikes on three sites in Iran.

According to the American leader, for 10 minutes prior to this operation he gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran. This week, however, trump said that the United States will give a powerful answer to the point of destroying any attack from Iran.