The state statistics service estimated the economic decline in the quarantine
During the quarter, the economy fell by 11.4%
The Ukrainian economy in the second quarter of this year fell by 11.4% after a decline of 1.3 in the first.
In the second quarter of 2020, Ukraine’s GDP decreased by 11.4% compared to the same period last year, according to the state statistics service on Friday, August 14.
Compared to the first quarter of the year the drop amounted to 9.9%.
Earlier, the state statistics service has revised the preliminary estimate of GDP decline in the first quarter, it improved from 1.5% to 1.3%.
According to the Ministry, GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to 1.5%, in the third and 3.9% in the second – 4.7% in the first quarter and 2.9%.
Earlier, the economy Ministry calculated that over half the year 2020 the economy of Ukraine decreased by 6.5%. While the Ministry stressed that the peak of the fall passed.
Recall,the national Bank expects the economy to shrink by 6% by the end of 2020.
korrespondent.net