The state statistics service showed wage growth in cities
In Ukraine in January 2020 increased real wages by 12.5% compared to January 2019, and by 12.7% compared to December 2019.
It is reported by Interfax-Ukraine, reports analytical portal “Hvilya”.
As noted by the State statistics service, the average salary of full-time employees in January 2020 compared to December 2019 (the accrual of payment of remuneration following the results of work for the year for years of service, accrued vacation, etc.) decreased by 12.5%, but in annual terms grew by 16.3%, amounting to UAH 10727.
Clarifies that December 2019 she was 12 264 UAH, November 10 679 UAH, October 10 727 UAH, September — 10 UAH 687, August 10 537 UAH Jul — 10 971 UAH.
As increased wages by regions
According to state statistics, the greatest growth of average wages of full-time employees in January 2020 compared to January 2019 was observed in Mykolaiv (22,7%), Rivne (19,5%), Khmelnytskyi (18,9%), Lviv and Kirovohrad (18,8%), Sumy (18,7%) and Chernihiv (18%) regions, while in Kyiv this figure was 15.1%.
The highest level of salaries in the last month was recorded in Kiev – 15 787 UAH, the lowest-in Ternopil region – UAH 8 181.
In January 2020, compared with the same month in 2019, most wages have increased:
- in the field of temporary accommodation and catering (22.3%),
- in the field of public administration and defence, compulsory social security (20.7%),
- professional, scientific and technical activities (19%),
- administrative and support services (18.7%),
- health care (17.6%),
- financial and insurance activities (17.7%),
- information and telecommunications (17%),
- industry (17.2%),
- operations with real estate (16%),
- education (15%).
We remind that from April 1, Ukrainians will be able not to “thank” doctors for services.