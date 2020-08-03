The state Treasury for the month was empty on the third
For the month of Treasury spent 24 billion hryvnia
In July, the balance of the single Treasury account was a record, and by August decreased by 32%.
The balance of the single Treasury account in July decreased by 31.7% from 75,701 billion to 51,693 billion, soobschaetassociated service.
The minimum balance of the single Treasury account in 2020 amounted to 10,517 billion (as of April 1) and the maximum 75,701 billion as of 1 July.
In 2019, the balance in the TSA increased from 9,861 billion to 17,547 billion.
Note that in the first half of the current gadagebulia reduced to a deficit of 16.7 billion UAH, including General Fund deficit — UAH 27.9 billion.
Note, to reduce the budget deficit were able to photoshoprecovery of the national Bank and Naftogaz.
